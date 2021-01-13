Brisbane have been handed another pre-season injury blow with Jamayne Isaako leaving the training track on Wednesday with an expected ankle injury.

The 24-year-old was put on ice after being assisted from training during a tackling drill, with the club confirming to The Daily Telegraph that Isaako had re-injured a previous ankle complaint.

The latest setback is likely to place Isaako out for 1-2 weeks, with Broncos coach Kevin Walters already having to deal with Corey Oates’ apparent hand injury.