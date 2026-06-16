The Brisbane Broncos have announced the extension of young gun halfback Tom Duffy on a two-year deal following a positive start to his career at Red Hill.

The 22-year-old rising star moved down from Townsville after signing a one-year deal, moving from the North Queensland Cowboys.

His club debut in Round 6 impressed many, where he narrowly missed out on defeating his old club in the Cowboys, after two try assists, five goals and a field goal to almost clinch the game.

Duffy was pleased that the Broncos gave him an opportunity to showcase his skill.

"I'm really grateful to the Club for showing faith in me and giving me the opportunity to extend my time here,” he said in a Broncos statement.

"From the moment I arrived, I've felt welcomed by the players, coaches and staff.

"It's a great environment to be part of and I've loved every minute of it so far.

"Working alongside experienced players has been valuable for my development, and I'm excited to continue to improve my game and contribute to the team's success over the next few years."

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Duffy has been earmarked as the long-term successor to Adam Reynolds, who will retire at the end of the 2026 season. Whether veteran halfback Ben Hunt will also hang up the boots is unknown. However, Duffy will be fighting for the chief playmaking jersey with the 364-NRL gamer and incoming recruit Jonah Pezet.

"Tom has been outstanding since arriving in Brisbane and has embraced everything that comes with being part of the Broncos," Broncos general manager of recruitment and pathways Simon Scanlan said.

"Tom sets very high standards for himself and combines that with an excellent attitude and work ethic, which are qualities we value highly at our club.