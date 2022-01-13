Brisbane centre Herbie Farnworth is gaining more attention for his services, and his latest suitor isn't from Australian shores.

Farnworth has already amassed growing interest from NRL newcomers in the Dolphins, with the 22-year-old currently off-contract at the end of this year.

The Broncos outside back has been a shining light among Kevin Walters' camp, having scored three tries and assisted a further seven across his 20 appearances in 2021.

HERBIE FARNWORTH

Fullback Broncos 2021 SEASON AVG 0.2

Tries 0.4

Try Assists 2.8

Tackle Breaks

With his future yet to be decided, clubs have begun circling the English international, with rugby union the latest keen suitor to reportedly come calling.

As reported by Wide World of Sports' The Mole, scouts from the UK are interested in prying Farnworth as part of a stunning code switch for the Lancashire-born centre.

The Broncos are already battling with the Dolphins for Farnworth's signature, with the new kids on the block reportedly ready to pay a bumper fee in order to land a wanted target.

British union clubs are also understood to have cash to splash, with the Broncos suddenly in a three-way tussle to retain their exciting youngsters.

Brisbane are keen to keep Farnworth following a strong past 24 months, with Walters looking to steer his young squad back toward premiership contention.

With pressure mounting on the senior coach ahead of his second campaign at Red Hill, player retention will be a critical factor in meeting set benchmarks.

Farnworth has played 41 games for Brisbane since venturing down under, making his debut in 2019 following a strong campaign with feeder club the Norths Devils.