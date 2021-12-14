The Dolphins, who have only signed two players to date, are reportedly set to increase their attempted raid on local rivals the Brisbane Broncos with Herbie Farnworth added to the list of targets.

Farnworth is off-contract at the end of the 2022 season, and while the Broncos are believed to be keen on keeping the English-born outside back, the salary cap is already tight for 2023.

Following the signings of Adam Reynolds and Kurt Capewell on longer-term deals, as well as the re-signing of plenty of young players at the club, Farnworth could yet be squeezed out of Red Hill by a sheer inability to match a bid from the Dolphins.

Wide World of Sports' The Mole is reporting that the Dolphins are prepared to pay a large sum and well over what could be considered market value for Farnworth, potentially being as much as $500,000 per season.

The 21-year-old made 20 appearances for the Broncos in 2021, taking his career total to 41 matches, and has the ability to play centre, wing or fullback, with the Broncos believed to be having him in the running against Tesi Niu to take the number one jumper in 2022.

Farnworth also has the ability to kick goals.

The Dolphins have also reportedly been going after Jamayne Isaako and Selwyn Cobbo, while they missed out on the signature of forward Pat Carrigan, who is considered a future captain of both the Broncos and Queensland Maroons at State of Origin level.

The Redcliffe-based outfit have struggled enormously to sign players thus far, only managing to land the signatures of Melbourne Storm and Origin star second-rower Felise Kaufusi, and Parramatta Eels utility forward Ray Stone after a month and a half of negotiating.