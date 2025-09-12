After locking up dummy-half Cory Paix, the Brisbane Broncos have handed an NRL lifeline to injury-plagued fullback Hayze Perham.\r\n\r\nRupturing his ACL in the club's pre-season match against the Gold Coast Titans at the beginning of the year, Perham has agreed to a one-year extension to remain at Red Hill until the end of the 2026 NRL season.\r\n\r\nPreviously with the New Zealand Warriors, Parramatta Eels and Canterbury Bulldogs, he hasn't played a first-grade match since 2023 but instead played the entirety of last season in the NSW Cup.\r\n\r\n"Obviously, things haven't turned out how I hoped, but I've enjoyed being in every day around the boys," Perham said.\r\n\r\n"Rehab is always a tough slog… but I'm learning a lot by being around the group and I'm having a lot of small wins with them.\r\n\r\n"I'm just super grateful and really happy to be here."\r\n\r\nhttps:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=pTzdws1vXPg\r\n\r\nStill only 26 years of age, Perham is set to be used as the back-up fullback to Reece Walsh but can also play on the wing, in the centres and in the halves.\r\n\r\n"Hayze has had a bit of bad luck with injury this year, but the coaching staff have all been really impressed by the way he's gone about rehab," Broncos GM of Football Troy Thomson said.\r\n\r\n"Returning from an ACL rupture is hard physically and mentally, but he's taken it in his stride.\r\n\r\n"The contract extension will give Hayze an opportunity to get back on the field in 2026, which we're very much looking forward to."