Brisbane are in the midst of a COVID-19 scare with fullback Jordan Kahu banned from his side’s bubble amid fears of a positive coronavirus test, per The Daily telegraph.

Kahu was not seen at training during the week and was omitted from the Broncos lineup to face Penrith on Thursday, with the 29-year-old currently in isolation and awaiting results from his test.

After returning to the Broncos squad for the first time in 350 days, Kahu played back-to-back matches against the Rooster and Dragons.

However, since suffering from illness, Kahu has been left out of the round 16 clash against the Panthers, with interim Broncos coach Peter Gentle confirming the fullback is awaiting a COVID-19 test.

“He had a sore throat earlier in the week so he had to get COVID tested,” he said.

“We haven’t got the results yet so he can’t come back into the bubble until we get the result.”

Herbie Farnworth will come into this week’s side along with Maroons representative Corey Oates.

Gentle said he was happy with how the club and Oates took extra caution in his return.

“It’s great to have him back there, a bit of experience back in the team, along with Payne Haas and Issac Luke,” he said.

“They’ve all played in big games and we’re desperately lacking that at the moment.

“He was coming off a pretty nasty injury and had only done a few days of training.

“While he thought he was ready to play (last week), we wanted to give him another week to get some miles in his legs.

“You have to look after your players. They’re a danger to themselves more often than not. He was underdone so we gave him another week.

“He’s trained the house down and is ready to go.”