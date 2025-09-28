The Brisbane Broncos are through to the 2025 NRL Grand Final, ending Penrith Panthers' dynasty on Sunday afternoon.
In defeating the Penrith Panthers, two Broncos front-rowers stood out above the rest while a Panthers outside back continued his trend of strong performances in finals matches.
Brisbane Broncos
1. Reece Walsh 7.5
2. Josiah Karapani 7
3. Kotoni Staggs 7.5
4. Gehamat Shibasaki 6.5
5. Deine Mariner 7
6. Ben Hunt 5.5
7. Adam Reynolds (c) 7
8. Corey Jensen 6
9. Cory Paix 6
10. Payne Haas 8
11. Brendan Piakura 6
12. Jordan Riki 6.5
13. Tyson Smoothy 6.5
Interchange
14. Ezra Mam 5.5
15. Kobe Hetherington 5.5
16. Xavier Willison 8
17. Ben Talty 4.5
Penrith Panthers
1. Dylan Edwards 7
2. Paul Alamoti 7.5
3. Izack Tago 5
4. Casey McLean 4
5. Brian To'o 7.5
6. Blaize Talagi 4
7. Nathan Cleary (c) 4.5
8. Moses Leota 5.5
9. Mitch Kenny 5.5
10. Lindsay Smith 6
11. Scott Sorensen N/A
12. Liam Martin 4
13. Isaah Yeo 5.5
Interchange
14. Brad Schneider 3
15. Liam Henry 5.5
16. Isaiah Papali'i 6.5
17. Luke Garner 5