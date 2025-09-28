The Brisbane Broncos are through to the 2025 NRL Grand Final, ending Penrith Panthers' dynasty on Sunday afternoon.

In defeating the Penrith Panthers, two Broncos front-rowers stood out above the rest while a Panthers outside back continued his trend of strong performances in finals matches.

Brisbane Broncos

1. Reece Walsh 7.5

2. Josiah Karapani 7

3. Kotoni Staggs 7.5

4. Gehamat Shibasaki 6.5

5. Deine Mariner 7

6. Ben Hunt 5.5

7. Adam Reynolds (c) 7

8. Corey Jensen 6

9. Cory Paix 6

10. Payne Haas 8

11. Brendan Piakura 6

12. Jordan Riki 6.5

13. Tyson Smoothy 6.5

Interchange

14. Ezra Mam 5.5

15. Kobe Hetherington 5.5

16. Xavier Willison 8

17. Ben Talty 4.5

Penrith Panthers

1. Dylan Edwards 7

2. Paul Alamoti 7.5

3. Izack Tago 5

4. Casey McLean 4

5. Brian To'o 7.5

6. Blaize Talagi 4

7. Nathan Cleary (c) 4.5

8. Moses Leota 5.5

9. Mitch Kenny 5.5

10. Lindsay Smith 6

11. Scott Sorensen N/A

12. Liam Martin 4

13. Isaah Yeo 5.5

Interchange

14. Brad Schneider 3

15. Liam Henry 5.5

16. Isaiah Papali'i 6.5

17. Luke Garner 5