Broncos forward Jordan Riki is set to miss the next fortnight of action after being handed a suspension for his crusher tackle on Sea Eagles second-rower Haumole Olakau’atu, per NRL.com.

With an early guilty plea, Riki will serve a two-week ban and could have the suspension extended by another week should he choose and fail to successfully challenge the charge.

Jordan Riki makes the SIXTH sin binning… of the night What are your thoughts on the latest NRL crackdown? Story: https://t.co/b0Mzd4GsaJ pic.twitter.com/1cQ0o7TZXB — Fox League (@FOXNRL) May 14, 2021

Riki has also been handed a $1,600 fine for a separate offence after his dangerous tackle on Manly back Morgan Harper.

Teammates Tevita Pangai Junior and Tyson Gamble have also been find for offences in Friday night’s loss to the Sea Eagles.

Due to past indiscretions, Pangai is facing a $2,150 fine for a grade one careless high tackle on Manly’s Brad Parker.

Gamble can also accept a $,150 fee for his careless tackle on Reuben Garrick.