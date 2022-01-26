The Brisbane Broncos are facing the prospect of losing Herbie Farnworth to the Dolphins in 2023, with the expansion club reportedly declaring interest in the centre.

Farnworth has now played 41 NRL games and was a mainstay of the Broncos run-on side during the 2021 season.

He played 20 games for Kevin Walters' team during the season, with all bar one appearance coming in the centres, although he also has the ability to play at fullback or on the wing.

The 22-year-old English-born back had an excellent year and will look to build on that in 2022, with his contract expiring at the end of the year.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Dolphins are set to make a significant play for Farnworth, with the club still desperate to add signings to their roster for 2023.

It's understood Farnworth has currently paused all contract talks as he is waiting to see how the new-look Broncos perform.

After two years in the bottom four, the Red Hill-based club have added Adam Reynolds and Kurt Capewell among other signings to their 2023 squad in hopes to turn the club around.

Director of football Ben Ikin told the publication that Farnworth is the kind of player they want to keep.

Herbie has been in the system for a while like a lot of the guys in our top 30,” Ikin said.

“The club saw the potential in him early and like anyone that comes out the other end of the academy, he’s done a lot of growing and developing and is starting to realise that potential.

“Those are the types of players you want to keep at the club.

“At this stage the conversation remains ongoing and when Herbie is ready to take it to the next level the club will definitely engage with him.”

The Dolphins chase of Farnworth was first reported late last year, with coach Wayne Bennett reportedly a fan on the Englishman.

The NRL's newest club have six players on their top 30 roster for next year, but only one back in Farnworth's Broncos teammate Jamayne Isaako.

He is joined by Jesse Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi, Mark Nicholls, Ray Stone and little-known Kiwi Valynce Te Whare.