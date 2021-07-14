In another shot of good news for the Brisbane Broncos, hooker Jake Turpin has agreed to extend his contract at Red Hill for another season.

Turpin, at just 24 years of age, has established himself as the first-choice hooker at the Broncos, also captaining his side in three games this season.

Turpin's contract will now see him stay in Brisbane until the end of 2022.

Earmarked as an option to be the long-term captain at Red Hill, Turpin has impressed in a losing side this year, playing a particularly strong role in possibly the season's biggest upset when Brisbane got the better of the Roosters on the road in Round 11.

The hooker joins a long list of players who have re-signed for the Broncos, including Kotoni Staggs, Jordan Riki, Kobe Hetherington, Tyson Gamble, Brendan Piakura, TC Robati and Selwyn Cobbo.

Kevin Walters' rebuild of Red Hill has been in full swing, with the departure of Matt Lodge and second-rower Tevita Pangai Junior being told he won't be offered a new contract at the end of this year.

Turpin has been a defensive workhorse for the Broncos this year, tackling at almost 98 per cent efficiency, making him one of the game's best defenders statistically.

Turpin said he was excited to be remaining at the Broncos.

“It’s really exciting being in the inner sanctum and seeing all the other boys re-signing and extending their contracts – it was something that I really wanted to do as well," said Turpin.

“I feel like we are really building to something here at this club and it’s just such a special club to be part of.

“Personally, it’s the club that I grew up following and going to the games as a young kid and I always wanted to be a part of it because it’s got so much rich history.

“I can really see this club building, I’ve got full faith in the coaches and I can see people right across the club working hard and putting things in the right direction – you can see that with lots of us re-signing, extending and new signings coming to the club next year.”