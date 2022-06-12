The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed injury news on seven separate players in a mammoth injury update provided on Sunday afternoon.

All of Herbie Farnworth, Adam Reynolds, Corey Oates, Te Maire Martin, Payne Haas, Corey Paix and Kotoni Staggs (Origin) had question marks hanging over them, and the news for some is far worse than others.

The biggest blow for Brisbane is that of English centre Farnworth, who recently re-signed with the club and was pushing to represent his country at the end of year Rugby League World Cup, to be held back in the United Kingdom.

The club however confirmed he has sustained a ruptured biceps.

“Herbie Farnworth has sustained a ruptured biceps and will undergo surgery and be out for an extended period," Broncos head of performance Dave Ballard said in a statement.

"The club will be providing all the help and support that Herbie needs during that period.

It's understood that a ruptured biceps recovery is likely to take anywhere between three and four months, meaning Farnworth's season is likely over.

Cory Paix is the other injury who will miss multiple weeks, with a Grade 2 MCL sprain expected to keep him out for anywhere between four and six weeks.

The news on other players is better.

Adam Reynolds and Payne Haas will both race the clock for next week, with the half suffering a Costochondral Junior injury in his rib, and Haas suffering an AC joint injury on the opposite shoulder to the one he hurt earlier in the season.

It's understood that, at most, both players will only miss a single week, if at all.

Kotoni Staggs will also have a view to playing this Friday night after being suffered of any major damage when he suffered a corked shoulder during State of Origin Game 1.

Both Te Maire Martin and Corey Oates have been cleared by scans and have already returned to training ahead of Friday's huge clash with the Melbourne Storm.

Coach Kevin Walters will name his team at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday ahead of the game on a six-day turnaround, which won't help the cause of either Reynolds or Haas.