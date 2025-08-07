The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed that head coach of the NRLW side Scott Prince has signed a contract extension keeping him in charge of the team until the end of 2027.

Speaking to the Brisbane Broncos website, Prince said he was thrilled with the opportunity to continue coaching the side.

"I'm very honoured and grateful for the opportunity once again," Prince said.

“I'm keen and happy to be involved in sharing my knowledge and my experiences with these incredible athletes who are forging their own careers."

Since Prince's promotion from assistant coach after the 2022 NRLW season, his Broncos side has seen consistent success over the last two and a half seasons.

A 68 per cent win rate since taking over, the minor premiership in 2024, and consecutive semi-final appearances, with a third looming, will reassure fans that the club is moving in the right direction.

Paul Dyer, head of the Broncos NRLW program, was not one to hide his excitement about the 2024 NRLW Coach of the Year extending his stay.

"Scott has a fantastic rapport with the playing group and has a real passion for trying to improve them individually, so collectively we can continue to drive a world-class, high-performance program that our Club, members and sponsors can be proud of," Dyer said.

“What is even more exciting, is that he is by no means the finished product, he has a real thirst for success, continues to learn, grow and develop as a coach."

Prince's side will continue their hunt for back-to-back minor premierships when they face the bottom-of-the-table Canberra Raiders on Sunday at 1:45pm (AEST).