Brisbane Broncos outside back Delouise Hoeter has confirmed he will remain with the club for another year, extending his stint to five years at Red Hill.

While he sits on the fringes of the NRL side and only registered a single game during 2025 - coming in a Round 18 win against the Canterbury Bulldogs where he crossed for a try - Hoeter is no stranger to having to fight his way into matches.

After debuting - and playing seven games - for the Wests Tigers in 2015, it wasn't until a Brisbane Broncos lifeline in 2022 that he made it back into the top grade.

He played seven matches that year under the coaching of Kevin Walters, scoring his first four NRL tries, before he added one match in 2023, and none in 2024.

The centre and winger may struggle to get into first-grade, but is an excellent depth option, is a very strong reserve grade player, and has had to overcome multiple injuries throughout his career.

"I think the camaraderie and the connection I have with the team has been amazing, I can't fault how they've included me all the way through this time," Hoeter said of his 2026 extension

"At the start of the year, we spoke about creating a legacy, and that's something I want to be a part of; it's not just a one-off thing.

"I want to prove to my kids that no matter what it is, if you work hard, then at some point an opportunity will present itself and if you're ready, you'll be able to take that opportunity."

Despite only playing a single first-grade game in 2025, he had 11 tries in 13 games at QLD Cup level for the Wynnum Manly Seagulls, and general manager of recruitment Simon Scanlan said Hoeter is all about what the club stands for.

"Since joining our club in 2022, Delouise has been an invaluable member of the squad, offering outstanding mentorship to our younger players and delivering important contributions on the field when called upon," Scanlan said.

"His professionalism, leadership, and unwavering commitment have certainly benefited our Club both on and off the field.

"We are delighted to confirm that Dela will continue as part of our playing group for the upcoming season."

The 31-year-old's one-year extension means the only Bronco not contracted for 2026 is Fletcher Baker, with the forward still sorting out his future after a disappointing two-year stint at Red Hill that is unlikely to continue.

Brisbane still has three spots to officially fill on their 2026 roster.

Hoeter was named Brisbane's 2025 club person of the year.