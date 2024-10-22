The Brisbane Broncos have appointed Troy Thomson as the new operations manager.

Thomson is the current Australian Kangaroos senior manager with extensive experience across the NRL, having worked in various aspects of football and elite sporting program operations.

His previous roles include stints with the Melbourne Storm, South Sydney Rabbitohs, and the Queensland State of Origin team.

Currently in camp with the Australian Kangaroos, Thomson will officially join the Broncos at the end of the month after fulfilling his commitments with the national squad.