The Brisbane Broncos have appointed a new General Manager of Football Operations weeks out from the beginning of the 2025 NRL season.

After joining the Broncos as their operations manager in November, Troy Thomson has been elevated to the GM of Football Operations role.

The promotion comes after the club used a recruitment agency to search for the right candidate but surprisingly the indivudal was already at Red Hill.

It is understood that former NRLW head coach Paul Dyer will lead the team's NRLW program and Simon Scanlon will headline recruitment and retention.

“I'm honoured to be stepping into this position and excited to build on the work we've already begun at the Broncos since Madge and myself arrived at the Club," Thomson said in a statement.

“For me, it's been about getting to know our people, players and staff, and setting them as individuals, and the team up for every chance of success in this high performance and high pressure environment.

“I'm really big on teamwork and culture, that's more important than anything else, and I'm very fortunate to have been part of programs where, when you get it right, you can have incredible success and create lifelong memories.

“I look forward to overseeing the Program and know there are many people right now committed to laying some really strong foundations for the season ahead.”

Embed from Getty Images

Bringing over 20 years of experience to the role, he has previously worked with the Australian Kangaroos, the NRL, Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

During his time at the Rabbitohs, he created a strong bond with Michael Maguie and was an intergral part behind the Rabbitohs last NRL Premiership in 2014 which ended their title drought.

“Troy has quickly established himself as a respected and highly regarded member of the football department and our Club since coming on board late last year," Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy added.

“He brings a wealth of high performance experience having been part of Premiership campaigns at Club level, State of Origin success and Australian teams and has worked successfully with our head coach, Michael Maguire, in the past.

“It became quickly evident that Troy was the right person to oversee the NRL Program alongside Madge. We undertook an extensive search over the past few months and Troy was the standout for us.

“He is a strong people manager, underpinned by his ability to engage and connect with our players, staff and stakeholders right across the Club.

“He cares, and most importantly - he knows what goes into providing the best environments for teams to thrive.”