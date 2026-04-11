The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed Ben Te Kura has been given permission to attend a six-week program to develop his skills to make a switch to the NFL.

The giant forward, who stands at 205cm and is the tallest player in the NRL, will take part in a six-week NFL training camp, and will either re-join the Broncos squad or further extend his leave to apply his gridiron trade.

Te Kura's physical stature makes him an eye-watering prospect for NFL scouts, which saw former Rabbitoh Jordan Mailata attend an NFL pathways program before being picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

Mailata is now one of the highest paid Australian athletes, with Te Kura looking to secure a similar path.

At 22 years old, Te Kura will reform his athletic skills and look to compete for a roster spot in one of the biggest sporting franchises in the world.