Former Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm halfback Brodie Croft has been linked to an NRL return yet again.

The 2022 Man of Steel winner has spent four years in the English Super League and is gearing up for a fifth, but has been constantly linked to an NRL return.

His name coming up in NRL circles is hardly a surprise given his form in England.

He struggled to make his mark on the competition during his original stint, but was rated as the next Cooper Cronk by plenty of good judges when he was working his way through the system at the Melbourne Storm.

Croft has been linked to the Gold Coast Titans, St George Illawarra Dragons and Wests Tigers during his time in England, but the latest club in the mix are reportedly the Perth Bears, with the Yorkshire Evening Post reporting he is on the radar.

Intriguingly, the Bears have already signed Toby Sexton, who will play 2026 with the Catalans Dragons after his departure from the Canterbury Bulldogs, and Tyran Wishart, who is expected to step into the number six jersey at the club.

Wishart can play multiple roles around the side though, so it could be that the Bears chase Croft to partner Sexton in their inaugural halves.

Croft, now 28, has always had an NRL-based clause worked into his Super League contract, but is off-contract at the end of 2026 and is yet to make a call on his future with the Leeds Rhinos, who he joined in 2024 after originally spending two years with the Salford Red Devils after his move from Australia.

Croft has a total of 65 NRL games to his name, and has played 106 professional matches over his four-year stint in England.