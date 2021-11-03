The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed Matt Ballin will join their coaching staff for 2022 in a development coach role.

An official statement from the club confirmed Ballin will start his new role next week after being let go by the Manly Sea Eagles, where he has spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach, and in charge of their New South Wales Cup team.

The reasons behind Ballin's departure from the club he made a name for himself at as a player have not been revealed.

He played 217 games for the Manly Sea Eagles between 2007 and 2015, and also represented Queensland once during 2010, although may have done so more in another era without the great Cameron Smith in his way.

The Queensland-born Ballin will be an important member of Kevin Walters' staff as they look to turn the Broncos back into a force after two years of languishing at the bottom of the table.

Ballin said he was excited to join the staff.

“I’m extremely excited to join the coaching staff of the Brisbane Broncos. The club has a rich history of success which I aim to add to in the near future," Ballin said.

The statement confirmed Ballin is replacing the departing Kurt Richards, and Walters said Ballin would be a great fit to work with the younger players at the club.

“We jumped at the opportunity to bring Matt into our system – he has been down at Manly for a few years working under Des Hasler, which is a great pedigree,” Walters said.

“Matt is a former player here, I coached him at the Clydesdales back in the early 2000s, and for me he is a great fit for us to work with the younger players in our NRL squad as well those players transitioning from our Academy system into senior footy.

“He’s a younger coach who is ready to make a career for himself and he is a Queenslander as well, which fits into what we are building here at the Broncos."