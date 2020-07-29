The Brisbane Firehawks have unveiled their logo as they ramp up their bid to become Brisbane’s second NRL team.

The Firehawks released the logo on social media, which is the club’s identity and will also be used on merchandise if they join the league.

Australian design firm Inkahoots Design, who are based in the West End of Brisbane, was in charge of the design of the logo.

“It is a combination of a swooping raptor and burning flames,” Easts Tigers CEO Brian Torpy told The Courier Mail.

“The logo captures the essence of the Firehawk, which is a group of Australian raptor species that intentionally spread wildfires by carrying smouldering branches to unburnt areas.

“For thousands of years the Aboriginal people have sung stories about the sacred Firehawks, who according to folklore, use fire to hunt and introduced fire to humans.”

The Firehawks have also adopted orange, blue and gold as their official colours while also paying tribute to the East Tigers.

The Brisbane Bombers and a team from Redcliffe are the two other Brisbane teams competing for the NRL’s 17th license.



https://twitter.com/bnefirehawks/status/1288331128558899200