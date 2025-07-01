A member of the Brisbane Broncos 2025 development list has officially joined a new club, which has seen him move from Queensland to New South Wales.

Able to play on the wing or at fullback, Bailey Trew has been one of the best young back-line players in Queensland over the past few seasons and was even rewarded a spot on the Brisbane Broncos development list for this season.

Still only 19, he has spent the past three years competing in the Mal Meninga Cup, playing for both the Souths Logan Magpies and Burleigh Bears.

Improving week in, week out, he managed to score eight tries in nine matches for the Bears this season.

One of five players on the Broncos' development list alongside Cameron Bukowski, Hayze Perham, Jett Bryce and Va'a Semu, Trew has opted to leave the club and sign with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

In his first outing for his new team, Trew scored a double in the Jersey Flegg Cup on Sunday against the Cronulla Sharks, but unfortunately couldn't get the victory with the Shire-based squad winning 40-14.

It is understood that he is set to spend the remainder of the season in the Jersey Flegg Cup and will hope to earn some game-time in reserve-grade as he looks to progress through the ranks.