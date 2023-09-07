The Melbourne Storm will be tasked with a trip north to open the NRL finals where they will take on the Brisbane Broncos for the second time in two weeks.

This is Zero Tackle's guide to the match, including how to watch it online and on TV so you won't miss a moment of the action.

Kick-off is set for 7:50pm (AEST) on Friday, September 8, with the Broncos hosting the opening match of the NRL finals at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

The road to the finals

The Broncos were in the running for the minor premiership until they fell short against the Storm last weekend, winding up with a second place finish and a second game in a row at home aganist Melbourne.

Melbourne, who won last week, finished comfortably in the top four despite being fourth, and like the Broncos, rested most of their top side last weekend.

How to watch the Brisbane Broncos vs Melbourne Storm on TV

The game will be broadcast by both Channel 9 and Fox Sports.

The coverage on Channel 9 is on free to air TV and is available at Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition or 100 if watching through a Foxtel service.

In some markets, you may need to tune into secondary channel 9 Gem to access the game. We reccomend checking your local electronic guides.

If you would prefer to watch on Foxtel, then the game will be shown live on Fox League, which can be found at Channel 502 provided you have an active subscription with the sports package.

How to live stream the Brisbane Broncos vs Melbourne Storm online

Both channels will also have a live stream of the game online.

Channel 9s coverage will be available at 9Now, which is free to use provided you sign up with a valid email address.

Foxtel will live stream their coverage through Kayo Sports, or, for those already with a TV subscription, the Foxtel App is included in most subscriptions.

Key game information: Brisbane Broncos vs Melbourne Storm, NRL qualifying final

Kick-off: 7:50pm (AEST), Friday, September 8

Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

TV: Fox Sports, Channel 9

Online: Kayo Sports, Foxtel App, 9 Now

Betting: Broncos $1.61, Storm $2.32

Referee: Grant Atkins

Overall record: Played 53, Storm 39, Broncos 13, drawn 1

Record in finals: Played 8, Storm 6, Broncos 2

Team lists

Brisbane Broncos

1. Reece Walsh 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan

Interchange: 14. Tyson Smoothy 15. Brendan Piakura 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Keenan Palasia

Reserves: 18. Corey Oates 19. Martin Taupau

Melbourne Storm

1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Marion Seve 4. Young Tonumaipea 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Josh King

Interchange: 14. Bronson Garlick 15. Tom Eisenhuth 16. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 17. Ryan Papenhuyzen

Reserves: 19. Tariq Sims 21. Reimis Smith

Zero Tackle will also carry a live blog of the game in our match centre from the first whistle until the final siren, with scores, stats and commentary.