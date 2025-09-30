One of the best young talents in rugby league will reportedly remain on the Brisbane Broncos' development list heading into the 2026 NRL season.\n\nAlready on a development contract during this year's campaign, The Courier-Mail reports that young dummy-half Cameron Bukowski will once again be on the club's development list next season as he continues to further his development.\n\nRegarded as the long-term No.9 at the Broncos, Bukowski is coming off a strong season, which saw him named in the Under-19s Queensland team and be a regular starter for Wynnum Manly Seagulls in the QLD Cup.\n\nIn 23 matches, he scored seven tries, provided seven try assists and five line-break assists, made 1558 passes and 561 total tackles at an efficiency rate of 94.4 per cent, as well as running 801 total metres.\n\nBorn in 2005, the 20-year-old is unlikely to make his debut next season, but the contract will continue to allow him to learn off Ben Hunt, Billy Walters, Cory Paix and fellow young gun Blake Mozer on a full-time basis.\n\nAside from the rugby league field, the Villanova College graduate was also an exceptional cricketer and rugby union player, having served as a former captain of the famed and prestigious school.\n\n"I first started playing league at the age of six at Easts and was coached by Nathan Love, and he was great," he told The Courier-Mail in 2023.\n\n"All my coaches at Easts were great. Lote Tuqiri (dual international) was massive and took us to three grand finals, and Rob Braun, Damien Pratty and Andrew Neave have all had massive influences on me.\n\n"I have some great memories from Easts (Tigers) and still have great mates from there today. Easts have been a big part of my life and I owe a lot to them."