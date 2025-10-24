The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly decided on the playing future of hooker Blake Mozer as they prepare to try and win back-to-back premierships.

A former two-time Under-19s Queensland representative, Mozer had a difficult 2025 campaign, during which he struggled with a lingering shoulder issue and failed to register a single first-grade match.

Despite this, he has long been touted as the club's long-term hooker with Cameron Bukowski and showed plenty of promise in his eight appearances for the club during the previous season.

While reports emerged earlier in the year that the Broncos were open to loaning Mozer to another club, The Courier-Mail understands that the club have decided to change their minds and he will now contend with Ben Hunt and Cory Paix for the dummy-half role in 2026.

With Billy Walters sidelined due to an ACL injury and Tyson Smoothy making the move to the Super League, Hunt is likely to start in the No.9 jumper with either Paix or Mozer being used off the interchange bench in a one-two punch.

This will allow Ezra Mam and Adam Reynolds to be used in the halves. Coby Black and recruit Tom Duffy from the North Queensland Cowboys will be their back-up.