The younger brother of Chanel Harris-Tavita has reportedly linked up with an NRL team's academy side that isn't the New Zealand Warriors.

Already compared to NRL Hall of Famer Benji Marshall due to his wicked step and amazing attacking ability, Calvin Harris-Tavita is one of the many talented young players coming from New Zealand.

Still only 17, the teenager is impressing in both rugby league and rugby union and was recently named in the U17s ANZRL team of the Tournament.

A rising halfback, The Daily Telegraph is reporting that he has signed with the Brisbane Broncos which has seen him link up with their Academy system.

Despite recently joining the Broncos Academy, he is still attending school in New Zealand at the prestigious Kings' College and was recently promoted to their first XV in the 15-man code.

“He is the next Benji Marshall to be honest,” New Zealand Maori rugby league chairman John Devonshire said in 2022 when Calvin was only 13 years old.

“He is that good. I haven't seen someone as exciting as he is for many, many years.

“Especially as a seven (a halfback).”