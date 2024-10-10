After 216 matches for the Brisbane Broncos, club icon and winger Corey Oates has announced his retirement from rugby league.

Debuting in 2013, his retirement will see him finish in third place on the club's all-time try-scoring list behind Steve Renouf and Darren Lockyer with 121 tries.

Playing junior football for the Baralaba Panthers, Oates also represented the QLD Maroons on nine occasions between 2016 and 2022, scoring 12 points and was the 18th man in last year's NRL Grand Final.

“When you have kids and family, and when you get to that point in your career, you evaluate what's important – and I want to be part of my kid's life and do as much as I can with them," he said.

“The last 18 months haven't been kind with my body and my injuries, but it's my family that are my main priority now, and that's why I've made the decision to retire.

“I never thought I was going to play one game, let alone over 200. I never wanted to be the person who went one season too many, and now is the right time for me to go.

“Coming from the bush where I grew up, playing for the Broncos was something I never thought possible."

The decision to retire comes after the Brisbane Broncos decided against offering him a new deal, and the North Queensland Cowboys didn't pick him up after previously being linked to them in the middle of the year.

It is understood that the 29-year-old is likely to take on a club ambassador role at the Broncos.

“I would play in the backyard and commentate on my brother and I playing games of footy at Suncorp Stadium – chips and chases, scoring tries, and all that," he added.

“You just never think you are going to be on that stage one day as part of the game you grew up watching on the TV. I got to play with some of the greatest players ever in this game, and that is the biggest thing for me.

"Playing Origin for Queensland and playing for the Broncos – I still have to pinch myself that it all happened for real, but when I got those opportunities, I took them.

“I've made some great friends and some great memories – rugby league has given me everything, and I will be forever grateful.

"The support I've received from the fans, thinking about how much the fans care about the players and how much they've backed me for the loyalty I've tried to show the fans and the club – it's just been unreal.

“I've always loved the club because it's been my home since I left school, and I won't be a stranger, I'll definitely be around the place.”