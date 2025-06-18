AJ Brimson has officially switched his international allegiance from Australia to England, ending his eligibility for State of Origin and opening a new chapter in his career driven by heritage, family and personal pride.

The Titans star confirmed the move this week after having his eligibility application approved, paving the way for potential selection in this year's Ashes series and the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

“It's something I've wanted to do for a while,” Brimson said, speaking with NRL.com.

“I will be putting my hand up to try to play for them this year and going forward.”

Brimson's mother is from south London, and he has extended family in Plymouth and other parts of England.

The 27-year-old revealed that he had considered the switch for some time and decided that the window to honour his maternal heritage was now.

“I always thought it would be great if I could get the chance to represent both sides of the family because I am very proud of my English heritage as well,” he said.

The decision comes at the cost of Origin eligibility which is a sacrifice that Brimson does not take lightly.

“Obviously, you'd always love to be part of Origin, but this is the decision I have made and I have made it for my reasons,” he said.

“Origin is something that is very important to me. I am still a very proud Queenslander.”

Brimson's name had circulated in Origin conversations again this year, but with his international switch now formalised, the door is closed on future Maroons appearances.

“Nothing is taking away my passion for Queensland,” he said.

“I have got all my kit and have got my kid dressed in Queensland gear on Origin night.”

His young son Beckham was a major part of the decision, with Brimson explaining, “It would be cool for my son to see me play for England. I want him to know his heritage as well.”

England now has a versatile and motivated candidate to consider.

“When I put my hand up to play, I want to play as well as I can to try and get picked to play any position that the coach wants me,” he said.

His recent form strengthens his case. Brimson led from the front in the Titans' bounce-back win over Manly in Round 15, notching 261 metres and a try assist.