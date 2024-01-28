Released from The Dolphins, Brenko Lee has reportedly found a new club for the 2024 season after several deals from the Super League fell through.

The 28-year-old, who has played as a centre predominantly in his career but can also line up on the wing, was constantly linked with a move overseas and has previously earned the interest of the Catalan Dragons, Huddersfield Giants, Hull Kingston Rovers, Leeds Rhinos, Salford Red Devils, St Helens RLFC and Wigan Warriors.

However, when in talks with the clubs - particularly the Catalan Dragons and Salford Red Devils - a contract between the two parties fell through, and it looked as if Lee's rugby league had ended.

A former Queensland representative and Tongan international, Lee has plenty of NRL experience, playing for five clubs since 2014 and scoring over 100 NRL points (25 tries). This included 13 games for The Dolphins in their inaugural campaign last season.

The League Scene reports that Brenko Lee has decided to join the Brisbane Tigers for the 2024 season and will compete in the QLD Cup.

At only 28, the deal keeps his hope of returning to the NRL alive but has been constantly halted throughout his career due to injuries.

“I have achieved a lot within the NRL,” Lee said last year via News Corp on his departure from The Dolphins.

“I won a grand final and State of Origin series along with being one of the inaugural Dolphins players, all of which I am proud of.

“I am looking for a new challenge and Super League is something I have always wanted to test myself in.”