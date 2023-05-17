Parramatta Eels forward Wiremu Greig is reportedly closing on signing a three-year contract extension with the club.

Greig, who moved out of the North Queensland Cowboys' development system to Parramatta in 2021, made his debut that year and has now gone on to play 13 matches.

Concerns over his fitness left him with just three appearances over the past two seasons, but he has quickly become a permanent part of Parramatta's top side in 2023, playing in 11 games todate, with five of them coming in the starting side.

With Reagan Campbell-Gillard currently out injured, Greig has started in the last three games on the hop, playing 34 minutes for a gain of 100 metres in the club's loss to the Canberra Raiders in the Nation's capital last Saturday.

Arguably his best performance of the season to date came in a 134-metre effort - during the first game without Campbell-Gillard - against the Knights in Round 9.

It appears his good form hasn't gone unnoticed with the Parramatta brass, who are reportedly set to lock him up on a three year contract extension according to Wide World of Sports that would keep him at the club until at least the end of 2026.

A representative for the Maori All Stars, Greig came into the Cowboys' system with big raps after his performances in New Zealand junior rugby league, although never broke through for a debut in Townsville.

Now at 23 years of age, Greig has found another level, and the signs are there that he will only continue to improve.

Parramatta's retention and recruitment team clearly see it the following way, wanting to secure him to a long-term deal where he will continue to work with a middle third that includes Campbell-Gillard, Junior Paulo and J'maine Hopgood, with all three locked in until at least the end of 2025 - 2026 in Paulo's case.

Parramatta also have long-term deals signed with Shaun Lane (2025) and Ryan Matterson (2025) in the forwards.