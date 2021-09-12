It will be the battle of the birds and a west Sydney shootout in the second week of the 2021 NRL finals series, with the Storm and Rabbitohs earning a break following their qualifying final wins.

The opening match of the semi-final round will see the Sea Eagles and Roosters clash in Mackay under the Friday night lights, with Manly looking to bounce back from their disappointing outing against Melbourne.

Following their thrilling win to end Newcastle's campaign, the Eels will face close rivals Penrith the following night in a battle of the west, with the Panthers now looking to avoid a straight sets exit.

That semi-final will also be held at BB Print Stadium and will commence at 7:50pm, with the winner set to face the Storm in a preliminary final.

The Bunnies await the victor of Sea Eagles and the Chooks for the second preliminary final.

NRL Finals Week 2 Draw:

Semi-final 1

Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters

Friday, September 17: 7.50pm at BB Print Stadium, Mackay

Semi-final 2

Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels

Saturday, September 18: 7.50pm at BB Print Stadium, Mackay