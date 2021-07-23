The NRL has issued NSW Blues and Penrith Panthers hooker Api Koroisau with a Breach Notice after failing to uphold the game's biosecurity protocols.

As part of the breach notice, Koroisau will be suspended for two matches and fined $35,000.

This is the same stance the NRL took with Jai Arrow after his recent COVID breach during Game of the State of Origin series.

The Panthers released a short statement in regards to the penalty announced by the NRL.

Penrith Panthers acknowledges and supports the NRL sanction imposed on Apisai Koroisau for a breach of NRL biosecurity protocols.

Apisai has expressed genuine remorse for his actions and understands the potential ramifications of his decisions on the viability of the game.

Panthers is providing the Koroisau family with all the necessary support and kindly asks the media to respect their privacy at this time.