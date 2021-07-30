Suspended Wests Tigers' centre James Roberts has taken to Instagram on Friday morning with a post taking an apparent shot at Queensland's balcony rules for quarantining NRL players and families.

The Queensland government changed the rules for those in quarantine, following images surfacing of families handing items from one balcony to the next.

It meant they had to tape their balcony doors shut.

Roberts was then photographed on his balcony, getting some fresh air. The NRL opted to fine Roberts $7,500 and suspend him for one match following the incident.

But in a dramatic turn of events, less than 48 hours later, the Queensland government this morning backflipped on their decision, allowing players and families back onto their balconies.

RELATED: Queensland government allows families back onto balconies.

Roberts was clearly enjoying the freedom this morning, offering a dramatic one-fingered salute on Instagram to the TV theme song "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" as he panned his camera around the Gold Coast skyline.

Roberts will be unable to serve his suspension until his 14-day period in quarantine ends. It's understood that is due to end in the coming days.

The NRL was forced to relocate all non-QLD teams into the state three weeks ago as the COVID crisis and lockdowns shackled both Sydney and Melbourne.

It's now thought the rest of the competition could be played out in Queensland, with Sydney's lockdown extended this week until at least the end of August.

Players who were unable to travel immediately with the remainder of their squads were forced to apply for an individual exemption to enter the state, then quarantine for 14 days, as they had spent time out of the NRL bubble in either Sydney, Melbourne, Newcastle, Wollongong or Canberra.

The NRL is yet to comment on Roberts' social media post.