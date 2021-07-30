Just days ago, players and families quarantining in Queensland had their doors taped shut to prevent them using their balconies.

Then came the James Roberts fiasco, with the Wests Tigers' centre stepping onto his balcony for some fresh air.

He was fined $7500 and suspended for a game once his quarantine period is over, while the Queensland government continued to threaten the game on the back of photos showing families handing items between balconies.

And yet, just 48 hours after Roberts' infraction, the Queensland government have removed their restrictions on balcony usage by those in quarantine.

BREAKING: QLD Health reverses its decision to ban NRL families from using their balconies. Balconies are back effective immediately. via @telegraph_sport https://t.co/kg5wQsAeHk — Fatima Kdouh (@FatimaKdouh_) July 29, 2021

The NRL has been hanging by threads in Queensland for some weeks now, with Queensland's chief health minister telling the game that it was a case of one more strike and you're out, following Apisai Koroisau's breach in Origin camp.

The Penrith Panthers star hooker wasn't the only one caught in the crosshairs of bubble breaches, with Paul Vaughan's house party seeing his contract torn up, Jai Arrow missing out on Origin Game 3, and the both the Bulldogs, and Josh Dugan, becoming embroiled in problems.

It led the Queensland government to tighten measures on the NRL and with families then caught sharing items between balconies, they slammed the door shut on their balconies.

Roberts will pay the price for breaking those restrictions however, despite today's relaxation of the protocol.

Michael Maguire said Roberts was shattered.

“He was shattered, shattered to think this was a topic,” Maguire told reporters.

“He’s really disappointed that this happened and understands he’s just got to work through it now.

“He’s done a lot of work in the mental space this year to make sure he’s right to go."

It's understood families will be out of quarantine in the coming days however, as well as those players who made the trip at the same time.

The NRL had to apply for special dispensation to allow families into Queensland, and after originally being blocked, were eventually allowed after the NRL made an individual application for every single person travelling.