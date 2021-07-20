The families of Sydney-based NRL players will officially be moved to a hub in Queensland this weekend after the league worked to submit individual applications.

Following lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne, teams have moved to Queensland to keep the competition going, with all Round 18 matches played in the sunshine state.

The arrangement will be in place for a minimum of four weeks, but given Sydney's ongoing COVID and lockdown situation, it's likely the bubble may need to be extended for a longer period of time, with the NRL desperate to play in front of fans.

Almost 500 players and staff are already in the state, with around the same amount in families expected to join the players after undergoing a two-week quarantine at Surfers Paradise.

The news comes after families were blocked from travelling on Saturday last week, as had been originally planned. It's understood the change of decision from the Queensland government over the original weekend location came after they requested individual travel and border applications from each individual, rather than one for the entire group which the NRL had originally submitted.

In a letter obtained by the Sydney Morning Herald, NRL CEO Andrew Abdo advised loved ones of the travel plans and quarantine restrictions, stating that those arriving from specific Local Government Areas in Sydney will be quarantining separately.

Flights will leave Sydney on Wednesday for families of players.

“I’m delighted to inform you that as promised, we will be able to reunite you with your family in Queensland soon. The Queensland Government has this evening approved our application to relocate Sydney based families to the Gold Coast," said Abdo in one part of the letter.

“Your flights will leave from Sydney this Wednesday. We will be in contact with you tomorrow to advise of travel plans and flight times.

“When you arrive on the Gold Coast, you will commence 14 days of quarantine at an NRL-managed Family Hub in Surfers Paradise before being reunited with your partners at club hotels. The majority of families will be free to move around the resort and make use of the facilities while you are in quarantine.

“Families who are based in the three Local Government Areas, which are currently under NSW Public Health orders not to leave, will also be permitted to travel. As I explained to you on a call earlier this evening, you will be located in a separate section of the hotel to minimise risk to the broader group."

The move by the NRL indicates players can expect to be in the hub longer than a month as originally forecast, with the Melbourne Storm also forced to fly north late last week after the Victorian capital was plunged into its fifth lockdown. All of the Gold Coast, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast are being used to house the 13 relocated teams.

Round 19 kicks off on Thursday evening.