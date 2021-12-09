The Parramatta Eels have confirmed the double signature of Bailey Simonsson and Josh Hodgson as the club completes a raid of the Canberra Raiders.

The signature of Simonsson is immediate and will see him sign on a three-year deal, seeing him move to CommBank Stadium until at least the end of the 2024 season.

It had been heavily reported that Simonsson was keen for a move to Sydney to be closer to family, and it's a move which was set to suit three separate clubs.

His move to Parramatta solves a backline depth crisis following the departures of Blake Ferguson and Michael Oldfield, while it also allows the Raiders to likely sign Nick Cotric from the Canterbury Bulldogs, who are desperate for some salary cap relief.

The signing of Hodgson, despite rumours of it taking place with immediate effect, won't begin until the start of the 2023 season. The club haven't made it clear how long the veteran has signed for.

He will be a direct replacement for the departing Reed Mahoney, who is set to join the Canterbury Bulldogs on a mega four-year deal from the start of 2023.

Parramatta general manager of football Mark O'Neill said both signings were of significant value for the club.

“We are thrilled to have Josh join our Club from 2023 as he brings strong leadership and a wealth of experience in such a key position," O'Neill said.

“Josh has played for his country and has an incredible knowledge of the game which will add value to not only the NRL squad but our emerging juniors within our elite pathways. I have no doubt that he will have a big impact at our Club both on and off the field.

“We are very excited to add Bailey to our playing roster, he has enormous talent and will bring depth to our backline."

Simonsson is likely to slot straight into a starting position in the Eels backline, but both signings also stem the tide of outgoing players from the Eels, with the club already losing Mahoney, as well as Marata Niukore (New Zealand Warriors), Isaiah Papali'i (Wests Tigers) and Ray Stone (Dolphins) for the 2023 season since negotiations for off-contract players began on November 1.