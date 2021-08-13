The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed Tesi Niu won't be going anywhere until at least 2023, with the youngster putting pen to paper on a new two-year deal..

Niu's signature has gone to the back burner for rugby league fans over the last week thanks to the Clint Gutherson contract saga, however, it had been previously thought the young gun would be forced out of Brisbane.

With salary cap problems hitting the club following a slate of re-signings, as well as the additions of Adam Reynolds, Kurt Capewell and Brenko Lee, as well as the rumoured signing of Corey Jensen, and the club's reported chase of Ryan James and Dylan Napa, Niu was thought of as the one likely to depart.

Both the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Newcastle were rumoured to be showing interest in the now 20-year-old, having celebrated the birthday just two days ago.

Now Niu has a gift in the shape of a new contract.

Niu has become the Broncos' best option at fullback in recent weeks, and while he will have to battle Selwyn Cobbo for the spot next year, it's thought Niu will have the inside running.

He has made 12 appearances at NRL level this year, scoring five tries, of which he has scored three and assisted one since become the fullback six weeks ago.

Now with a permanent role in Kevin Walters' side, Niu will look to go from strength to strength, having been touted as one of the game's brightest prospects prior to his debut.

He will also look to return the faith shown in him by Brisbane, given the club let Reece Walsh go to the New Zealand Warriors, with the pair otherwise likely to have been battling it out for the number one jumper.

Broncos director of football and performance Ben Ikin praised Niu.

“He clearly has great natural ability, and his work ethic and attitude are top shelf. Tesi has a bright future in the NRL and we are all looking forward to seeing his continued development as a player and a person," Ikin said.