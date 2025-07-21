Cronulla Sharks dummy half Blayke Brailey has confirmed he has no intentions of leaving the club at the end of his current contract.

The dummy half is off-contract at the end of 2026, and has fast become one of the best rakes in the competition.

It has led to calls for him to be in State of Origin consideration, and he has now put the Sharks' recruitment team at ease, confirming he has no intention of moving to a rival club.

He would be able to negotiate with rivals from November 1, but it now appears as if he and his management will work out a new deal before then.

"I love this club, I grew up here and I was there when Gal (club legend Paul Gallen) lifted the trophy in 2016," Brailey said when asked by News Corp about his future.

"I've never even given any thought (to playing for another club). I grew up in the area and played footy on the hill here at Shark Park, so this place is home. Hopefully, the club sees that as well."

If he had hit November 1 uncontracted, there would likely have been enormous interest in his services given a lack of quality dummy halves on the open market for 2027 and beyond, particularly with the looming addition of the Perth Bears, and then the PNG-based team in 2028, to the competition.

It was reported last week that the Sharks are in the process of placing a long-term offer, potentially through to the end of 2030, on the table for the star rake.

Brailey's re-signing on a long-term and upgraded deal would likely see the Sharks' salary cap stretched further than it already is, with the club struggling to fit all of their moving parts in place.

It already appears likely Sam Stonestreet will leave at the end of this year, following Daniel Atkinson out the door.

The Sharks, who have navigated a tricky campaign where underperformance has been the norm, also have decisions to make on the likes of Jesse Colquhoun, Braden Hamlin-Uele, KL Iro, Sione Katoa, Cameron McInnes, Hohepa Puru, Niwhai Puru, Jesse Ramien, Toby Rudolf and Siosifa Talakai before the end of 2026, with all of those contracts due to expire next year.