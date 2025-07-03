The Leeds Rhinos have provided an update on the coaching future of Brad Arthur, as his future beyond this still remains uncertain, depending on whether he is able to secure another job in the NRL.

Sacked by the Parramatta Eels last season, Arthur moved overseas to the Super League, where he took over the coaching reins of the Leeds Rhinos.

Arthur's arrival at Leeds came after he was unceremoniously sacked from the Parramatta Eels after a string of lacklustre performances and falling to the bottom of the table, two years after making the NRL Grand Final.

With Leeds until at least the end of this season, an update has been provided on Arthur's future with him and the club set to make a decision on whether he will stay on within the next month.

"I think within the next month or so we need – me and him – to have a professional, honest and open conversation. What's it looking like – because I'm looking at 2027 for recruitment now," Leeds Rhinos Sporting Director Ian Blease said on Sky Sports' The Bench podcast.

"I always involved in the head coach, of course I do. He's the main man; how do you want to play? What type of players are we looking at? I'm on the market doing that job for him."

The comments from the Leeds Rhinos Sporting Director come after Arthur was linked with the Perth Bears head coaching job before being overlooked in favour of Mal Meninga.

"We work next door to each other and see each other day. We've been open and honest with each other since day one. He's shared his thoughts about going back to Australia," Blese added.

"Will that happen? I don't know. Is he keen to stay here? Yes, probably. Does it change week in, week out? There's a bit of that because obviously the Perth job was there, and that's not there now.

"He would still take an NRL job at some point. My job is to convince him to stay here. But players are convincing him bit by bit, I think. He'll have a decision to make, and we all will pretty soon.

"I would suggest it would be one year with an option, hopefully. If I could convince him on that. What side that option is on would be down to negotiations."