After the Parramatta Eels confirmed Reagan Campbell-Gillard's release, his former coach Brad Arthur has spoken about the prospect of making a potential play for the front-rower.

Thought to be inking a deal with either the Brisbane Broncos or St George Illawarra Dragons at one stage, Campbell-Gillard is still yet to sign with a new team as multiple clubs have dropped out of the race for his services.

Although the Broncos were believed to have a strong interest in the NSW Blues representative, they had to drop out of the race because it was not financially possible to secure his services.

The Dragons also dropped out of the race, but their reasoning was more related to not agreeing on the terms of the contract, as the prop wanted a three-year deal instead of a two-year contract.

Linked with a potential move to the Super League competition earlier this season, his former coach (and Leeds Rhinos head coach) Brad Arthur has hinted that he won't make the move overseas and will instead stay in the NRL.

“I think he has got himself sorted to be honest,” Arthur said at his Leeds Rhinos press-conference last week.

“At some stage I think he'd like to try his hand in Super League. He's still got a bit of NRL left in him, but he'd certainly be a big asset to the game over here and any team that got hold of him.

“He's a good footy player and a good person.”

It is understood that the North Queensland Cowboys, The Dolphins, Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs have all ruled themselves out of the race for his signature.