Leeds Rhinos coach and former Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future amid continuous reports linking him with a return to the NRL.

Sacked by the Parramatta Eels last season, Arthur moved overseas to the Super League, where he took over the coaching reins of the Leeds Rhinos and is close to guiding them back to the finals for the first time in three years.

Constantly linked with a return to the NRL, Arthur is poised to sign a multi-year contract extension to remain in the Super League competition as the head coach of Leeds and will make an official decision on Monday, per The Courier-Mail.

The reported decision made by the former Parramatta Eels coach means it will rule him out of the race for the Gold Coast Titans and Newcastle Knights head coaching jobs - two positions he had recently been linked to.

It is understood that he was also previously a candidate to be named the inaugural head coach of the Perth Bears, before Mal Meninga was confirmed in the role.

"Maybe, I don't know," he said at the start of July when asked if he could stay on at Leeds via the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"It is a week-to-week thing. Me and 'Bleasey' [sporting director Ian Blease] will sit down at the end of the month and have a good discussion and nut it out.

"We have got three games to get through, we're going to have a chat then, and he'll put a time limit on it from there.

"In three weeks time, we are going to have a conversation."