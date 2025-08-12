Former Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur has been linked with an NRL return for a number of months, after departing for the Super League just last year.

With rumours floating around about potential coaching vacancies at the Newcastle Knights, North Queensland Cowboys, and Gold Coast Titans, an NRL comeback was looking increasingly likely for the 2022 grand finalist.

The rumours have since become moot, with the Leeds Rhinos announcing a fresh extension for their coach.

Arthur will remain at the Rhinos for another season, leading the side until at least the end of 2026.

"I am really pleased to be staying here at the Rhinos,” Arthur said in a statement.

"My family and I have been made to feel so welcome since the first day I walked in the door at AMT Headingley, and I am excited about what this group of players can achieve.”

He was reportedly offered a multi-year deal by the club according to Sky Sports, however, the 51-year-old opted for a short-term contract instead.

After discussing with his family, Arthur is said to be holding out hope for a potential return to Australia, and wants the flexibility if that should arise.

His new contract features an option that could see him remain in Leeds beyond next year, should he decide to extend further.