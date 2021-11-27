Parramatta Eels' coach Brad Arthur has claimed the club is in a better place than ever, despite three high-profile departures in as many weeks.

The post-November 1 period has gotten off to a disastrous start for the men from Western Sydney.

It had been tipped for many months that a contract crunch was set to occur in Parramatta, with more than half of their top 30, including numerous stars, all off-contract at the end of 2022.

November 1 marked the day all of those players could negotiate with other clubs, and while they have re-signed Clinton Gutherson and Reagan Campbell-Gillard so far, they have already lost Marata Niukore to the New Zealand Warriors, Isaiah Papali'i to the Wests Tigers, and reportedly Reed Mahoney to the Canterbury Bulldogs.

That comes alongside accusations of the club lowballing their players as they attempt to work their salary cap issues out.

Club legend Ray Price slammed the club for the exit of Mahoney just a matter of days ago, with the hooker on the fringe of Origin seen as one of the club's most important players in a market without a great number of talented dummy halves.

Already the Eels released a bizarre statement denying the accusations of lowballing their players, but now Arthur has told The Sydney Morning Herald that the club is in a better place than ever despite the departures.

“We want to keep these guys, but it’s just impossible to do,” Arthur said.

“It’s impossible to have them all.

“Am I disappointed these boys have to leave? Definitely.

I appreciate and understand it’s a brave decision from them – none of them have enjoyed coming in and telling me they’re leaving the club. Everyone has got a different situation or need from the game, and I can’t be the one that makes judgment on it.

“We’ve tried to do the best we can in terms of managing our cap. This is more about management of the cap than what we think they’re worth. But I’m not panicking about it, I’m more than comfortable and I don’t take it personally. We will get more players, and we will develop more players.

“The club is in a better place than it has ever been. It will be bigger than any of us.”

Parramatta fans turned on the club following the leak of Mahoney's Canterbury signature on what is believed to be a four-year deal, with questions raised about how it could possibly go so wrong at Parramatta.

The Eels finished the 2022 season just outside the top four and were knocked out of the finals in Week 2 by the Penrith Panthers, with the club succumbing to yet another semi-final exit.

Of the big-name players off-contract, only Junior Paulo remains, while Dylan Brown and Maika Sivo have player options in their favour and as such are allowed to negotiate with other clubs, or the Eels, if they choose.