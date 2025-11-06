Former Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur had an unwelcome departure at the club he led for over a decade.

Breaking his silence on the disappointing end to his Eels tenure, Arthur says he's a better coach now than the one who was sacked by the club last year, admitting his time at the helm had run its course.

Now leading the Leeds Rhinos in the Super League, Arthur opened up about his 11-year stint at Parramatta, his emotional mid-season exit, and the lessons he's carried into his next chapter.

Arthur, who guided the Eels to the 2022 NRL Grand Final, said he holds no bitterness toward the club that gave him his first crack at top-flight coaching.

"I was grateful for the opportunity they gave me," Arthur told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"Eleven years… it was a great life, and my family got to live a great life.

"There were negatives, but there were plenty of positives - I wouldn't change any of it.

"Sometimes you don't [learn] the lessons you need to until you get sacked or terminated."

Arthur admitted the decision to part ways came at the right time for both sides.

"Definitely, 100 per cent - I needed it," he said.

"I'd been feeling it for a while that everyone just needed a change.

"As coaches, we think we can fix everything, but sometimes you can't."

Arthur has quickly made his mark in England, lifting the Leeds Rhinos from ninth to third since joining the club.

He was reportedly in contention for the Perth Bears' inaugural NRL coaching role but missed out to Mal Meninga.

Still, Arthur says he's content with life abroad and grateful for a new perspective.

"I'm really comfortable with my lifestyle here right now, I'm enjoying it," he said.

"It's a great club, and it's reignited my passion for coaching.

"The scrutiny isn't as heavy as it was in Australia, but I'm very grateful to Leeds for believing in me."

The 51-year-old reflected on the toll of elite coaching, admitting that his family and social life suffered during his time in Sydney.

"My family suffered as a result… I didn't learn to prioritise, I hardly went out to dinners or did anything by the end of it," Arthur said.

"I used to take losses really personally.

"Sometimes you might carry that frustration into work, and it rubs off on everyone else."

Arthur said the experience taught him the importance of balance and self-awareness.

"You don't learn from anything unless you make mistakes; it's just making sure you don't make them over and over," he said.

Arthur hasn't ruled out a return to the NRL in the future but says he's in no rush.

"If the timing was right and the job came up, I'd love to try again and fix a few things I got wrong," he said.

"I'm not desperate for a job, but I want to coach at the highest level of our sport, and that's obviously the NRL.

"I think I can be better."

The Eels, now under Jason Ryles, have undergone a major rebuild following Arthur's departure, which included the exit of long-time captain Clint Gutherson and prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

Arthur, however, says he still wishes the club well and believes both parties are better for the change.

"I want to see them do well," he said.

"It was just time for everyone to move on."