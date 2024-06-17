Terminated from the Parramatta Eels less than a month ago, former coach Brad Arthur is reportedly being considered for a new head coaching role.

After 11 years in charge of the Parramatta Eels, Arthur was unceremoniously sacked earlier this season due to the club's poor form and failure to make the NRL finals last season.

Moved on by the club, Arthur is currently in unchartered territory as he is currently in the midst of his first time without a job since 2012.

As the Eels attempt to find their new head coach for 2025 and have shortlisted the likes of Josh Hannay, Jason Ryles, Michael Cheika or Trent Barrett to take over, Arthur is reportedly being considered for a new head coaching role.

According to Sky Sports, he is being considered for a head coaching role in the Super League competition and he is hunting a job in the overseas league if a position arises.

“I can tell you one name that I am hearing from Down Under that is interested in possibly being considered for a Head Coaching role in Super League, should one become available, and that is the former Parramatta Eels head coach Brad Arthur," Super League pundit Jenna Brooks said on Sky Sports over the weekend.

“That's definitely one to keep a close eye on.”

Along with being the head coach of the Eels, Arthur spent time as the Under-20s coach of the Melbourne Storm - winning the 2009 U20s Grand Final - Storm assistant under Craig Bellamy and Manly Sea Eagles assistant coach under Geoff Toovey.

His current head coaching record sits at 137 wins from 264 matches at a 52 per cent winning percentage and helped lead the Parramatta Eels to the 2022 NRL Grand Final before losing to the Penrith Panthers.

