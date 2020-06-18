Newcastle Knights vs. Brisbane Broncos

Central Coast Stadium, 7:50pm, Thursday June 18

Team News: Lachlan Fitzgibbon returns, pushing Aidan Guerra to the bench and Brodie Jones out of the side. Kotoni Staggs hamstring injury Herbie Farnworth shift to right centre, Corey Oates return to the wing with Alex Glenn returning in the back-row. Tevita Pangai Jnr has served his four-game suspension and will start in the second-row, shifting Joe Ofahengaue to the bench and Rhys Kennedy out of the side. Issac Luke looks likely to join the bench.

Prediction: The Broncos have gained some much needed experience with Glenn, Pangai Jnr and presumably Isaac Luke injected into the side, with both sides tasting defeat on the Central Coast last week. Brisbane blew an 18-0 lead while Newcastle were victim of a Cam Smith masterclass, but this game is closer than it seems. The Broncos are the only team to have not won a game since the season restart, and regardless of form, they aren’t a club who can be kept down for long, they’ll snatch it in an upset. Brisbane by 4.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. New Zealand Warriors

Bankwest Stadium, 6:00pm, Friday June 19

Team News: Both sides are unchanged.

Prediction: Finally, we are seeing the real Latrell Mitchell. One try, three try-assists, he’s slowly re-finding his feel for the game. The Warriors, well where did the come from? 60% of the points they have scored this season came last round, but can they back it up? There’s a few good match ups in this clash, ex-Rooster custodians in Tuivasa-Sheck and Mitchell will face-off, while rookie back-rowers Jaydn Su’A and Eli Katoa will ensure there’s some fire in this contest. The Warriors are an enigma, they’ll win in spectacular fashion one week and fail to score the next. South Sydney aren’t a finished product yet, but they look on the way up, and whilst blown out by Melbourne and the Roosters late, they were in both contests, and have too much strike for the Warriors. New Zealand are yet to put in back-to-back good performances, this won’t be their week. Rabbitohs by 16.

Penrith Panthers vs. Melbourne Storm

Campbelltown Stadium, 7:55pm, Friday June 19

Team News: Dylan Edwards returns in place of Caleb Aekins, while Kurt Capewell’s MCL injury sees Liam Martin start, and Billy Burns joins the interchange. Brandon Smith once again is named on the bench with Christian Welch in the starting side.

Prediction: This should be quite the game. Caleb Aekins was far from his best last week, so Dylan Edwards is a massive inclusion. Melbourne are slowly working out how to get the best out of themselves under the new rules, and ever so steadily, they’re getting there. Cameron Smith is probably the smartest player in the game, which is why the wrestle was integral to the Storm, you slow the game down, and giving Smith even just an extra second or two to think and sum it up can be all the difference. They had their clunky moments against Newcastle but are too classy for Penrith, enough to hand the Panthers their second loss of the season. Storm by 10.

Gold Coast Titans vs. St. George Illawarra Dragons

Suncorp Stadium, 3:00pm, Saturday June 20

Team News: Corey Thompson comes straight in at fullback, moving Phillip Sami to the wing, Brian Kelly to centre and Dale Copley out of the side. James Graham moves back into the starting side in a swap with Trent Merrin.

Prediction: This is less straight forward then it seems. Despite being on the wrong end of a 32-12 score line, the Titans weren’t awful against Souths, just outclassed, with their handling making them their own worst enemy. The Dragons, well they were as good as Cronulla were bad, but I’ll get to the Sharks later. Dropping Ben Hunt to the bench seemed a masterstroke, but how long can you justify starting a $1.25 million per season player on the bench? The club also now has a four-man selection panel choosing the 17 instead of Mary, and while it seems cruisy after a win, when they string a few losses in a row again, and they will, that’s when this ‘process’ will get ugly. The Gold Coast are playing free of expectations and have a winning record at Suncorp across their last six games there, another upset on the cards. Titans by 2.

Wests Tigers vs. North Queensland Cowboys

Campbelltown Stadium, 5:30pm, Saturday June 20

Team News: Tommy Talau is replaced by Robert Jennings, Luke Garner replaces Chris Lawrence while Matt Eisenhuth and Sam McIntyre replace Alex Seyfarth and Russell Packer on the bench. Valentine Holmes it out, with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow starting at fullback and Connelly Lemuelu debuting on the wing. Jodran Maclean is injured, Tom Gilbert is suspended and Reuben Cotter has been dropped, meaning Ben Hampton, Peter Hola and Corey Jensen joining the bench.t

Prediction: The Tigers were gritty, and certainly didn’t look lost with Josh Reynolds, but they did lack creativity without Benji, so don’t be surprised if he earns a last second call up. The Cowboys are all over the shop, they have so many quality and exciting talents in their team but just can’t seem to make them click. They have an overreliance on Taumalolo and have lost former Kangaroos Holmes and Maclean to injury, and are missing Morgan badly. The Tigers will win this, and could win it well. Tigers by 14.

Sydney Roosters vs. Parramatta Eels

Bankwest Stadium, 7:35pm, Saturday June 20

Team News: Jared Warea-Hargreaves returns, pushing Lindsay Collins to the interchange, with Sitili Tupouniua and Mitch Aubusson dropping to the reserves, and Sam Verrills earning a reprieve in jersey 14. Oregon Kaufusi comes in for the suspended Kane Evans.

Prediction: What a clash, despite starting the season 0-2, the Roosters haven’t stopped firing shots since the return, their combined score of 129-18 over three games is phenomenal. Parramatta? Well they’re undefeated, and delivering on all their pre-season promise. But this it. The litmus test. Can they stop the cream of the crop? James Tedesco was unbelievable last week, but the Eels will be on high alert, and there’s no doubt Brad Arthur would have had some sleepless nights trying to figure out how to limit him. Their forward packs are strong, their spines are stronger, and their backlines? Woah. This could be a Grand Final preview. He may not be a huge name in this one, but losing Kane Evans is bigger than you’d think, he brings so much impact for Parramatta, and could allow for Lindsay Collins to be dominant once those bench forwards are on. It’ll be a tight affair, but class always prevails. Roosters by 1.

Canberra Raiders vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

Campbelltown Stadium, 4:05pm, Sunday June 21

Team News: Corey Horsburgh returns in place of Dunamis Lui, while Hudson Young’s eight-game suspension for eye gouging is over, returning on the bench for Bailey Simonsson. Manly have lost Marty Taupau and Moses Suli to injury, with Brendan Elliot in the centres, Addin Fonua-Blake moves into the starting side with Morgan Boyle the new face on the bench. Curtis Sironen is a straight-swap inclusion for Corey Waddell.

Prediction: Another belter, this game was meant for the Sunday afternoon timeslot. Many are tipping both clubs to go deep into the finals in 2020, and it’s certainly a mouth watering clash. Every time I think about this one, I can just see Jack Wighton having an absolute field day. Losing Taupau is huge, he brings so much grunt in the middle third, and while Danny Levi is doing enough to get a pass mark, he’ll be outplayed by Josh Hodgson. It won’t be super high scoring, around that 20-12 mark, with Wighton to pick up three Dally M points. Raiders by 8.

Cronulla Sharks vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Bankwest Stadium, 6:30pm, Sunday June 21

Team News: Siosifa Talakai and Royce Hunt join the bench in lieu of Connor Tracey and Scott Sorensen. Jake Averillo moves to the wing with Reimis Smith in the centres and Nick Meaney dropping to the bench. Kerrod Holland replaces Morgan Harper on the bench, while Renouf To’omaga starts with Suaso Sue on the bench.

Prediction: Cronulla have some big issues on their hands. Halves, a struggling forward pack, depleted backs, they are more than up against it. Canterbury could have been worse against the Roosters. They actually held the Roosters scoreless from the 25th minute through to the 60th, and love a grind, as do the Sharks. This could honestly finish 10-8 and I wouldn’t be surprised, both will build their game plan around defence. It mightn’t be the most thrilling game, but it’ll be enough to earn Cronulla their second win of the season. Sharks by 6.

Point To Prove: Mitchell Moses. He’s one of the Dally M favourites, but Moses must prove himself against the competition’s best opposition, the back-to-back premiers. He’ll be targeted by Warea-Hargreaves and Cordner, he must come up with the big plays in this one. Line dropouts, setting up tries, finding the grass on his kicks, time to prove himself. Geoff Toovey suggested on NRL 360 this week that the Eels are an ‘elite player short of being a premiership contender’. He’s half right. But they don’t need to buy one. They have the talent to develop one, and Moses is a few dominant displays from making the leap.

Struggle Street: Chad Townsend. Since Round 23 last season, Townsend hasn’t scored a try. Or set one up. Or broken the line. He put someone through the line, once. That’s across his last eight games. Fans have called for Johnson to be the one dropped, but they’re calling for the wrong man. Matt Moylan and Shaun Johnson have partnered each other once this season, Cronulla’s only win. I’m not sure if John Morris can make that tough call, but if Townsend doesn’t perform soon, it’ll force the coaches hand.

Rumour of the Week: Tom Dearden was the man people were talking about leaving Red Hill, but it’s a young team mate that has opposition chequebooks open. Herbie Farnworth, once a Premier League prospect, will play his first game in the NRL at centre this week, and he’s being watched closely by heavyweights Melbourne and the Roosters. The Storm are expected to lose both wingers at season’s end and Brenko Lee is no certainty to be re-signed, while despite some amazing performances, the Morris brothers are getting older. Watch this space.