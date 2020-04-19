As the boredom of the indoors sets in, the fans aren’t the only ones twiddling their thumbs without any football on the weekend.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be checking in on the players to see what they’re up to, and who they’d hate to be stuck with through all this.

In today’s edition, we spoke to premiership winner and former Kangaroo Alex Johnston on everything from his new role in the side, to the Tik Tok craze. Let’s go!

ZT: So you’ve found yourself in an unfamiliar role this year, coming off the bench for the first two games of the season, does it change how you prepare for a game?

AJ: Coming off the bench is a different role that I’m getting used to but my preparation for a game doesn’t change. I do everything I can to make sure my body and mind is fit to play 80 minutes just in case.

ZT: Away from footy, you’re hitting the big time on TikTok, do many of the boys take part or do you cop it from the older lads?

AJ: TikTok has been a great little hobby away from footy. At first a few of the boys were sceptical but now they all jump at the chance to be involved and have some fun. I think it’s brought the group closer together. I think the biggest doubter has been Sam Burgess but the old timer’s slowly coming around I think.

ZT: Any chance of getting Wayne to get in on the Tik Tok action?

AJ: Wayne watched us film one of our video’s and loved it. To get him to agree to be in one is another story but I’ll certainly try.

ZT: You were lucky enough to win a comp in your first year of footy, played for both Australia and Papua New Guinea, and represented your culture with the Indigenous All Stars, how surreal is it to look back and see how much you’ve accomplished in the last six years?

AJ: It’s crazy to think I’ve even played six years of first-grade let alone play in rep sides and win a Grand Final. I remind myself every day to be grateful that I’m lucky enough to be playing a sport I love for a living.

ZT: You actually played a young Greg Inglis in a commercial over a decade ago, and now you’ve won a premiership him, been captained by him, how does it feel to now be coached by GI?

AJ: It’s just pretty cool to say those things. To be around a legend of the game for so long and now have his presence in the coaching staff is awesome. I feel like he’s been coaching me throughout my career anyway. I am getting tired of his bad jokes though.

ZT: You’re right up there as one of the quickest blokes in the comp, how do you fare against Jimmy (James Roberts) over 100m?

AJ: If I’m feeling 100%, get a perfect start and James is running barefoot on a slippery surface then I reckon I could beat him over 100m, but it’d be close.

ZT: We’re all obviously stuck inside at the moment, what’re you doing to keep yourself busy?

AJ: Other than filming Tik Tok’s, I play a bit of PS4, catch up on shows or annoy the missus if she’s working from home. We go down to our place in Berry on the weekends for a little getaway and to keep it maintained.

ZT: Who’s the last team mate you’d want to be stuck in isolation with?

AJ: The last team mate I’d want to get stuck with is Adam Reynolds. The bloke doesn’t have an off switch, I feel sorry for his family that are now stuck with him 24/7.

ZT: With all the restaurants closed, what’s your go to feed at home? Can you cook, or is the Uber Eats getting a work out?

AJ: I’ve now added scrambled eggs to the list, with toast and cereal, of things I can cook. If it were up to me it’d be Uber Eats every night but I’m lucky enough that others can cook.

ZT: Speaking of work out, you obviously can’t at the club at the moment, how’re you keeping yourself fit?

AJ: Right now I’m letting the body and mind freshen up before I start running again. I just recieved gym equipment from the club so I’ll be adding some workouts to the weekly routine fairly soon.

ZT: Lastly, which bloke would be going mad being stuck at home?

AJ: I’m pretty sure most of the boys will be missing the social breakies, hanging out and training every day with your mates. Hopefully this is all over soon so we can get back to our normal lives and play some footy.

Thanks for the chat Alex! Stay tuned for the next installment of ‘Blythy’s Lockout Lowdown’, and drop a comment below to let me know who I should talk to next, and what you want to know!