Nathan Cleary has been ruled out for at least six weeks, and it’s left New South Wales Blues‘ coach Brad Fittler with a selection headache.

With Game 3 of the State of Origin series just around the corner, he must find a way to replace his star half who has just led the Blues to an unassailable two games to nothing lead, with a series scoreline reading 76 points to 6.

Parramatta half Mitchell Moses is thought to be one of those at the front of the pack for Cleary’s jumper.

Playing last night against the Penrith Panthers, Moses had an excellent game, only to be brought undone as he missed a penalty goal from out wide in the dying seconds. It was the rest of the performance which stood out though, Moses running the ball 11 times, making four tackle busts and a try assist, as well as kicking for a staggering 636 metres.

It was a penalty goal which would have won Parramatta the game, having gone down 13 points to 12 after Matt Burton iced a field goal just moments earlier.

But the missed penalty goal didn’t seem to worry Fittler. Talking on Triple M this morning, Fittler said Parramatta would have been further behind if not for Moses’ kicking game.

“With Mitch last night I thought, from my point of view, he did a really good job. Got them out of trouble.”

“If he doesn’t play or his kicking game isn’t that good then Parramatta need to score four tries I think.”

“His kicking game was fantastic.”

“Unfortunately he didn’t get that goal at the end but it is what it is. There are a few other pretty good players that have played before for New South Wales playing over the weekend so I think the good thing is we have a bit of time [to settle on who we pick].”

The man who iced the field goal on the other side, Matt Burton, has been thrown up as a potential smokey for the Origin arena, but it’s widely thought he isn’t ready for such a task yet.

Moses is rather, thought to be going up against Adam Reynolds for the spot in the halves, while Jack Wighton could also be moved from the interchange role to a starting spot if Fittler wants to minimise disruptions.

The New South Wales Origin squad is expected to be named on Sunday night, following the completion of Round 16.