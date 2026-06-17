NSW Blues head coach is not going to rush into changes for the State of Origin decider in Brisbane.

The pile-on from fans and pundits has already started over which players should and shouldn't feature in three weeks as the Blues attempt to flip a horror result in Game 2 around, but Daley isn't ready to rush into things.

"Mate, I think you look at the game first. We will look at the game and see where we are at. I think you just analyse everything, don't you," Daley said during his post-match press conference when quizzed on whether there would be changes for Game 3.

The Blues will undoubtedly be quizzed in all areas of the side heading into Game 3.

Daley's call to drop Haumole Olakau'atu for Game 2, a surprise at the time, backfired on Wednesday evening. His call not to start Cameron Murray raised eyebrows again, and changing the halves combination didn't work.

Daley had it put to him that there would be distractions leading into Game 3, particularly with some players - like Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic, among others likely to be fit, but he said he would block them out, and stuck to his guns on analysing performances.

"I think I'm pretty good at putting distractions to the side. I don't delve too much into it," Daley said.

"Players, coaches, we have to have a look at ourselves too, make sure we are better. I'm disappointed but also excited that everyone loves going to Suncorp. Everyone loves going up there to play.

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"I think you just have to analyse the game first and foremost, and then see how the players play over the next few weeks, and see who is playing. It is what it is, we will assess and see, look at the game, and see what we can do better."

Changes weren't the only thing Daley was quizzed about, with baffling use of the bench also getting a run.

Addin Fonua-Blake played just ten minutes in the game during the second half, while Ethan Strange played the final 17 and at one point was used as a prop while the Blues were reduced to 12 men, with Kotoni Staggs being sin-binned for a late shot on Kalyn Ponga.

Daley said the decision and his bench use were down to team needs.

"Sometimes with the way the bench and momentum happens and what you need at certain stages, it's quite difficult when you have certain players, but two are always going to miss out," Daley said.

"When we were down to 12, we needed to take Addin back off because we felt we needed more speed rather than a big guy there in the middle."

Maybe it was a sign that he wouldn't look to reinvent the wheel for the trip to Brisbane, Daley said he was excited for the decider and had faith in his players.

"I think Origins are all different. I think there were some good things out of the first half that we did, but we just weren't consistent enough across the 80 minutes," Daley said.

"Queensland stuck to what they did and do well. Once momentum happens in this game, things turn pretty quickly.

"While we are disappointed, you don't lose trust or faith in guys, you know what they are capable of doing, you just have to do it."