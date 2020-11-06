The Blues have ruled out Boyd Corner for next Wednesday night’s Game 2 of the State of Origin series.

The NSW skipper is standing down on medical advice after suffering a string of concussions during the season.

According to The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield, the Blues will confirm Cordner’s omission later this afternoon.

He is expected to leave the Blues camp later this afternoon and miss the rest of the series, with skipper James Tedesco to take his place in the side.

The Blues side will be announced at 4pm today AEST.

Game 2 stands as a must-win for Brad Fittler’s team after their shock 14-18 Game 1 loss.