Jacob Kiraz is poised to become the latest Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldog to don the blue tracksuit as 18th man for New South Wales, continuing a quiet tradition that has become oddly specific in recent Origin history.

According to a report from Channel 9's Danny Weidler, Kiraz will be named as the Blues' standby player for Game Three, a position previously filled by fellow Bulldogs Matt Burton and Kurt Mann.

While it does not guarantee game time, the role has grown in status as a symbol of rising stock and trusted versatility within the Origin setup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiraz, who has quietly gone about his business with consistency and commitment on the wing for the Bulldogs, is expected to serve as potential cover for Brian To'o.

The Panthers flyer has reportedly been cleared to play in the series decider, for now.