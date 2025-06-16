Keaon Koloamatangi has reportedly suffered a fractured eye socket, and will be replaced in the New South Wales Blues State of Origin squad for Game 2 in Perth by Canterbury Bulldogs forward Jacob Preston.

Koloamatangi has been in excellent form for the South Sydney Rabbitohs since shuffling to prop, and after missing Game 1 of the series, was viewed as unlucky to not be named as the injured Mitchell Barnett's replacement for Game 2.

Instead, he was named as 19th man for the trip to Perth, but has now been ruled out.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was taken from the field for a concussion test during Sunday afternoon's round closing game against the Bulldogs, but it has since emerged he may have suffered a fractured eye socket.

Scans will be needed to confirm the extent of the damage, but it could leave him sidelined for a month which will also end his chances of playing in Game 3 back in Sydney.

He will be replaced in the New South Wales squad by Canterbury forward Jacob Preston, who is flying to Perth on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second-rower was out of contention for Game 1 suspended, although was unlikely to be selected given the players ahead of him in Liam Martin, Angus Crichton and Hudson Young, as well as Haumole Olakau'atu who was in the extended squad for Game 1.

The NSWRL have confirmed Preston will wear jersey 21 if called upon for Game 2, with Lindsay Smith moving to 19th man in the meantime. The Penrith prop was originally named as 20th man.

At club level, South Sydney sit in 14th place on the NRL ladder with 6 wins from 14 games, but are just two points out of the top eight given the logjam on the table.

The Maroubra-based club play in each of the next three weeks against the Melbourne Storm at home, the Dolphins in Brisbane, and the Manly Sea Eagles at Brookvale, before having a bye in Round 19.

That could leave Koloamatangi a chance to return against the Penrith Panthers in Round 20, with Sunday afternoon's 18th man Sean Keppie the most likely replacement while he is sidelined.